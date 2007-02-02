Utility Finds out Specific Information about IP Addresses and Domains in Seconds

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --ArmCode development team today announces the unveiling of Arm Whois v.2.10. This utility is designed specially for network administrators and computer security professionals, who need correct and fast retrieval of all country information for an IP-address or a hostname, allocated IP-address blocks and other network data details. At present, when hundreds of domains resembling each other appear everyday, Arm Whois becomes a real must-have tool not only for network and PC security professionals but also for ordinary users.



Arm Whois helps to obtain the answers to such questions as: who the owner of the domain is and when the domain was registered. In addition, it shows the owner’s contact information. As Arm Whois is able to view an allocated IP-address block, it also provides the information on the owner of the IP address block and the host location. This utility finds out the administrator and technical support contact information. Unlike standard Whois utilities, Arm Whois can find detailed information about a computer located in any part of the world by automatically performing intelligent search of the right database and then make a query within it. It enables a user to look up all available information about an IP address, hostname or domain, including details concerning country, state, city and the name of the network provider.



The program has an extremely convenient interface, which lets a user start searching right from the main window without the need for a user manual. A user only has to type the name of the domain into a search line and specify the necessary settings. Thus, Arm Whois offers to choose the query type: by IP-address, domain, or choice. Or, there is an option adding or removing comments. Querying starts with a click on the ‘Go’ button. Then, the results of the request will be displayed in a large field below in a readable and accurate form. What is important, Arm Whois delivers all the related records within a few seconds. Arm Whois can save the obtained information to a text file, process lists of IP addresses or domains.



Pricing and Availability

Arm Whois v. 2.10 runs under all 32-bit Windows systems and costs $29,95 (USD). Additional information on Arm Whois is available from the company’s website at http://www.armcode.com. Registered customers are entitled to the unlimited functionality, information on the latest releases, updates and free lifetime technical support.



