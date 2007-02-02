Recover lost passwords for your FTP accounts.

Taganrog, Rostov, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --FTP Password Recovery Master is a handy and easy-to-use solution that secures you against unforeseen contingencies associated with the loss of FTP passwords. With FTP Password Recovery Master, you’ll retrieve logins and passwords for a number of popular FTP programs, they are: Total Commander, FAR Manager, WS_FTP, CuteFTP, FlashFXP etc.



The program will obtain FTP passwords right away no matter how complex and long they might be. It also supports multilingual passwords, so the program will easily reveal the information containing data in a variety of languages. You will also appreciate the helpfulness of FTP Password Recovery Master as it instantly provides a list of cached passwords for FTP programs as soon as you run the utility. You will know the passwords to your FTP accounts right away!



FTP Password Recovery Master comes in a user friendly interface which provides you the ability to save the recovered information in a formatted text file and also copy it to clipboard. The program can be protected by a password in order to prevent the unauthorized running, so security measures are also taken into account.



Pricing and Availability

FTP Password Recovery Master runs under Windows 9x / ME / NT / 2000 / XP / 2003 and costs $19.95 (USD) for Personal license and $39.85 (USD) for Business license. An evaluation version of FTP Password Recovery Master is available as a free download at http://www.rixler.com/download/ftpasrec.zip (0.9 Mb)



About Rixler Software

Rixler Software is an information technology company. Since its foundation in 2003, Rixler Software has focused on developing password recovery and computer security software. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.rixler.com.



###



Product page link: http://www.rixler.com/ftp_password_recovery.htm

Download link: http://www.rixler.com/download/ftpasrec.zip

E-mail: support@rixler.com

Company website: http://www.rixler.com

