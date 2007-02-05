Enter to Win Daily Prizes and $1,000 Grand Prize with StartupNation’s “Capture the Flag” Contest

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --StartupNation, the multimedia content company for entrepreneurs, announces its “Capture the Flag Contest.” By finding the flag icons at http://www.startupnation.com, participants have the chance to win daily prizes and a grand prize of $1,000.



How to Play



• StartupNation will post a flag icon somewhere on www.startupnation.com each weekday between Monday, Jan. 29, and Friday, Feb. 9, 2007.



• Each day of the contest, there will be a new forum post with a clue to finding and capturing each of the 10 flags.



• When you find a flag icon, “capture” it by clicking on the icon. You will automatically be taken to a page where you can enter the daily prize drawings.



• Each daily winner will receive $100 worth of products or services, and a grand prize winner of $1,000 will be drawn at the end of the contest.



• There will be a Double-Entry Bonus for contestants who participate using the e-mail address associated with their StartupNation member profile/nickname. By creating a free profile at www.startupnation.com, you can double your chances of winning.



“Some of the daily prizes will be fun, like $100 of pizza from your favorite pizza place,” says Joel Welsh, StartupNation Chief Community Officer. “On other days, the prize may be $100 worth of any product or service listed in the StartupNation Marketplace. And to help you learn more about using StartupNation and succeed in business, each daily clue includes a tip on how to make the most of the resources on the site.”



For more information about the contest rules and regulations, see http://www.startupnation.com/pages/promos/capturetheflagrules.htm.



Appear on StartupNation Radio and get expert advice for your startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7 p.m.-8 p.m. EST/4 p.m.-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333.

