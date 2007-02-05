Gem Ball: A Real Diamond in 3D Arcanoids Collection.

Shakhty, Rostov, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --URSE Games announces the release of Gem Ball, an amazing 3D arcade that changes the approach to the “don’t let the ball fall” games. The beautiful graphics, involving plot and creative gameplay will make Gem Ball a real diamond in your collection of arcanoids. Gem Ball offers an adventure where the myths of Ancient Egypt will lead you through perilous dangers to achieve the great goal of restoring the long lost gifts of Amon Ra, the King of Gods.



URSE Games has successfully achieved the goal of combining the elements of arcade and puzzle in one game. In Gem Ball it is not enough to simply keep the ball going. You are to follow a certain strategy as you can win only by triggering a chain of events. The graphics in is so amazing that sometimes you may want to play certain levels once again just to enjoy the view. A great variety of artifacts and bonuses, most of which are both creativity and graphics masterpieces, make Gem Ball even more attractive. The music is another plus of Gem Ball as, unlike music in other games, it never makes you tired. Gem Ball is a 3D game and to give you a real 3D feeling URSE Games developers introduced such an attractive feature as multiple-angle view of the game field. It seems URSE Games took care of everything: even tiny things, such as the usual arcanoid problem of the “last brick”. This one is solved by introducing “Megalaser” artifact that appears just before the end of the game and saves you the precious minutes you’d usually spend trying to get the last brick. And speaking of beauty – simply download Gem Ball and see with your own eyes how great lava “Explosive ball” artifact looks.



Gem Ball is waiting for everyone ready to test their gamers’ skill.

Come, your adventure is waiting for you!



Pricing and Availability

Gem Ball runs under all Windows OS, 3D platform and costs $19.95 (USD). Registered customers are entitled to unlimited gameplay, free upgrades and technical support. A trial version of Gem Ball, limited to 60-minute gameplay is available as a free download from http://www.ursegames.com/download/gem-ball-setup.exe (12Mb).



About URSE Games

URSE Games is a software company that develops 3D games since 2003. Modern 3D graphics technology and a professional team of programmers, designers and Web-specialists let URSE Games produce innovative and engaging high-quality computer games popular among players of all ages. URSE Games always makes sure that anyone, who downloads and buys their games, will get their share of joy, pleasure and unparalleled gaming experience. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.ursegames.com.



