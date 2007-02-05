Exciting Historical Docu-Drama ‘As It Was’ Debuts Feb. 2nd on TBN

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --“As It Was,” an exciting new “docu-drama” DVD series that takes viewers straight to the heart of biblical Israel and the heroes of scripture, will debut nationally at 9:30p.m. (PST) February 2nd on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).



Produced by a team of American and Israeli scholars, writers, and film and television producers dedicated to recreating the Bible in a unique oral history, each half-hour episode of “As It was” relates the exciting account of a notable person in the Bible through documentary style interviews with their friends, family, acquaintances – even their enemies.



“We believe that to truly understand the Bible we need to get inside the Bible,” explained Jonathan Zakin, president of ZRG Productions, Inc. and one of the executive producers of the “As It Was” series. “We need to walk with the ones who witnessed the stories, who knew the people involved, and who recounted the events of the Bible to others.”



For example, in the episode on Elijah the Tishbite (based on I Kings Chapter 18), viewers are taken back to 800 B.C. to meet one of the larger-than-life figures in Jewish history. Through historically accurate sets and costumes, viewers get to know this ancient hero of Israel through interviews with those who knew him, including Ahab King of Israel, the notoriously evil Jezebel, the widow whose son is saved through Elijah’s miraculous intervention -- and even a lowly servant who witnesses Elijah’s departure from earth in a fiery chariot.



In another exciting episode, viewers get to know the loyal and faithful Ruth through the eyes of her husband Boaz, her famous mother-in-law Naomi, and her son Obed -- who would go down in history as the grandfather of David, Israel’s greatest earthly king.



Filmed on location in picturesque and historic Israel, the “As It Was” series brings viewers a richly unique historical perspective and insight about the Bible and the individuals who have inspired the faith of countless millions over many thousands of years.



“We are truly excited to bring the inspirational -- and educational – ‘As It Was’ series to our viewers here at TBN,” said Paul Crouch Jr., TBN’s Vice President of Administration. “These are the types of high-quality programs viewers all over the world have come to expect from TBN and its partners.”



“As It Was” will premier nationally on TBN Friday, February 2nd, at 9:30 p.m. (PST), with a repeat broadcast on Sunday, February 4th at 12 a.m. (PST).



About TBN



TBN is the world’s largest religious network and America’s most watched faith channel. Each day TBN offers 24 hours of commercial-free inspirational programming that appeals to people in a wide variety of denominations. TBN now reaches every major continent via 54 satellites and more than 12,000 television and cable affiliates worldwide. In the United States, TBN is available to 92 percent of the total households. Its website receives more than 27 million visitors monthly. In addition to TBN, the network owns and operates seven networks, including: The Church Channel, JCTV youth network, TBN Enlace USA Spanish network, and Smile of a Child TV children’s network. For more information on TBN, visit www.tbn.org.

