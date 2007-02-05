Top Cars of 2006

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --Last year Honda Civic owners across Canada requested more online insurance quotes at http://www.kanetix.ca than owners of any other model of car. This may not come as a big surprise, as the Civic remained Canada's top-selling passenger car for the past nine consecutive years, and subsequently the most popular with thieves.



The top 10 vehicles Canadians compared quotes for through http://www.kanetix.ca in 2006 were:



1. Honda Civic

2. Chevrolet/Geo Cavalier

3. Toyota Corolla

4. Honda Accord

5. Pontiac Sunfire

6. Pontiac Grand Prix

7. Volkswagen Jetta

8. Toyota Camry

9. Hyundai Accent



It seems most consumers are taking the time to research and select an economical vehicle, and according to Kanetix.ca’s car insurance quote traffic for 2006, over a million consumers also used our online quote comparison service to shop for the best insurance premium.



The fact is, shopping around for car insurance, regardless of the vehicle’s make and model, is key to lowering vehicle costs. The current insurance industry trend has more companies competing for business, and subsequently, there are a wider range of prices available for essentially the same coverage. Consumers looking to take advantage of the current insurance market should start by comparing quotes from a variety of insurers.



kanetix provides comparative online auto insurance quotes from many of Canada's most competitive insurance providers.



About kanetix

