Making a Difference One Greeting Card At A Time

Columbus, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --“Sending encouragement, hope and a smile - one greeting card at a time - is my passion. And I love it so much, I pay for the cards and the stamps myself and send them for free to anyone requesting them,” says Rita Fisher, Founder of SmileMailer.com



Fisher founded SmileMailer.com in January 2007, with the aim of bringing a kind word to those that are suffering. “We all know hurting people,” says Fisher. “Those that are sucked into the dark hole of depression, those that are seriously ill or dying, those children that are in hospitals, or those people that have just lost their jobs and don’t know how to pay the bills, or those that are going through a divorce right now.”



“Many times, these people are forgotten, and it makes their suffering even deeper. I started SmileMailer.com to answer the call to service that I have been feeling so clearly in my heart for a long time: to send real paper “thinking of you” and “get-well” cards to those that are hurting and to do this for free for anybody who requests it.”



SmileMailer.com offers free real paper greeting card mailing services to those who are emotionally or physically hurting. Everything is covered by SmileMailer.com, including the greeting card and the first-class postage. Anyone can go to the website at http://www.SmileMailer.com and request a card to be mailed to someone who is suffering.



Contact information:

SmileMailer.com, 2928 Cross Creek Drive, Columbus, IN 47201

Contact: Rita Fisher, 812-342-7978

E-mail: SmileMailer@comcast.net

Web: http://www.SmileMailer.com

