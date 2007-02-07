Maple Tech Announces Cross-Browser Cross-Platform Compatibility Coming in 2007 for Aspire

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --Maple’s Aspire web-based property and casualty policy and claims management information system currently supports users with Windows© based operating systems using Internet Explorer© version 6 or 7 as their web browser.



Development has been underway since mid last year to provide connectivity capability to Aspire through Mozilla’s Firefox web browser. Once development and beta testing are completed, Aspire users will have a choice in browser interfaces. Using Mozilla’s Firefox browser will also afford Macintosh and Linux based users (as well as any other operating systems supporting the Firefox browser) full accessibility and function to Maple’s Aspire Policy and Claim Management System.



“With the introduction of cross-browser capability, Firefox will also offer our clients cross-platform convenience so they can conduct their business over the Internet with our Aspire system whether they are Windows, Mac or Linux based users,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Maple’s CEO. “As an Application Service Provider, our objective is to offer our clients an uncomplicated interface and a choice in operating systems, providing them with the greatest flexibility in managing their computing environments.”



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

