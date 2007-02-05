Auriga Makes Global Services 100 List for the 2nd Consecutive Year

Amherst, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --On January 31st, Global Services, the authoritative media company of CMP-CyberMedia LLC, announced its Global Services 100 list of the year 2007. The list consists of the world’s most innovative service providers, selected on the basis of research conducted by Global Services and the outsourcing advisory company neoIT. The companies included in Global Services 100 list had to demonstrate a combination of market leadership, innovation, and outstanding customer service.



Auriga, a US-based software development outsourcing services provider that operates development centers in Russia since 1990, was included in the Global Services 100 list and named as one of the top 10 service companies in Eastern and Central Europe. This year’s success is not an isolated achievement, but rather another link in the chain of high ranks from the leading industry analysts. In 2006 Auriga had already appeared on the Global Services 100 list as one of “Top 5 to Watch in Central and Eastern Europe,” successfully competing with much larger companies. Forrester Research, Gartner, AMR Research and Ernst & Young also recognize Auriga as one of the leading software outsourcing vendors in Russia. This continual recognition of Auriga’s strength and potential serves a good example that a company doesn’t need to be an industry giant to be recognized worldwide, as long as the company is completely dedicated to understanding customer needs and reaching the highest levels of service quality, customer satisfaction, and technological expertise.



“Being acknowledged as one of the leading global outsourcing service providers by Global Services for the second consecutive year is a great honor for Auriga”, - says Alexis Sukharev, the company’s founder and President. “Global Services is one of the most reputable and authoritative world media source on outsourcing management and technology services issues. The fact that Global Services has recognized Auriga and a number of Russian outsourcing services providers among the top 100 of the industry players proves that Russia has strengthened its position on the global outsourcing market”.



About Auriga, Inc.:

Auriga is an American IT outsourcing services provider that has operated development centers in Russia since 1990. Auriga was the first to adopt the Remote Engineering Center engagement model concept focused on satisfying the specific needs of high-tech companies as its driving strategy. Included in Global Services 100 list since 2006, Auriga focuses on delivering robust business and technology solutions to high-tech companies and specialty equipment manufacturers worldwide. Auriga’s client list includes such industry majors and leaders in their segments as IBM, Draeger Medical, LynuxWorks, NMS Communications, Verdasys, and many others.



