DEACOM Integrated ERP System Prescribed for Drug Manufacturers

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --Deacom, Inc. announces it has joined the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) as an Associate Member. As the producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System for pharmaceutical manufacturers, Deacom, Inc. actively supports the initiatives of the GPhA in the scientific, regulatory, federal and state forums and in the public affairs arena.



“The GPhA takes great strides to improve the lives of consumers by providing timely access to affordable pharmaceuticals,” says Jay Deakins, President of Deacom, Inc. “As a new member, we are excited to carry on the GPhA mission by helping pharma manufacturers manage their businesses more securely, more productively, and more profitably.”



The DEACOM ERP System is designed to help pharmaceutical manufacturers streamline their business processes, including accounting and financials, inventory control and lot tracking, job costing, order entry, formula and lab management, production, purchasing, and regulatory reporting. The flexible design and built-in functionality of the DEACOM System allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to easily handle the traceability and security requirements of 21 CFR Part 11 and other current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call (610) 971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About the Generic Pharmaceutical Association



GPhA represents the manufacturers and distributors of finished generic pharmaceuticals, manufacturers and distributors of bulk active pharmaceutical chemicals, and suppliers of other goods and services to the generic drug industry. Generics represent 53% of the total prescriptions dispensed in the United States, but less than 12% of all dollars spent on prescription drugs. The Generic Pharmaceutical Association is committed to improving lives for less. Visit GPhA for more information at www.gphaonline.com.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

