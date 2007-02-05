Prier Welcomes Steve Berry, PE as New Manager of R&D and Engineering

Grandview, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2007 --In keeping with Prier Product’s long standing commitment to quality and innovation, Prier is pleased to welcome Steve Berry PE, as Research, Development & Engineering Manager.



Mr. Berry has over 20 years of engineering experience in the design and management of plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems. Before joining Prier, Mr. Berry was President and Managing Partner of a local consulting engineering firm. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering and a MS in Engineering Management. He is also a member of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers and the American Society of Sanitation Engineers.



In this new Prier role, Mr. Berry’s primary responsibility is to design new and improved products that complement Prier’s current offering. With his wealth of experience in project management and product design, as well as the management and marketing skills he brings from his many years as a business owner, Prier Products looks forward to increased market presence and a more diverse product line.



About Prier:

Prier Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of primarily plumbing products that are sold through wholesalers located around the country. The original business, founded in 1881, Prier Brass Manufacturing, was a brass foundry specializing in plumbing items. The current operation continues to manufacture and sell the original Prier products as well as develop and market new, related items.

