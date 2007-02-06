Prier welcomes Bob Beilfuss as new Director of Manufacturing

Grandview, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --Prier Products is pleased to welcome Bob Beilfuss as the new Director of Manufacturing. Mr. Beilfuss actually returns to Prier after five years as Manufacturing Manager for Black and Decker.



Mr. Beilfuss holds a BS in Management, is a Six Sigma Green Belt, has lead two ISO certifications, is trained in Lean Manufacturing, and has completed courses in Facility Design and Master Scheduling.



Quality in all aspects our business is paramount at Prier. Mr. Beilfuss has already made great strides in his first few months at Prier by adding production lines which have virtually eliminated backorders and have improved on-time delivery to nearly 100%. In addition to quality, Mr. Beilfuss is also responsible for plant safety and all manufacturing operations. Prier looks forward to Mr. Beilfuss’ continued process improvement efforts and resulting production efficiencies, both contributing to Prier’s profitability and the success of our employees.



About Prier:

Prier Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of primarily plumbing products that are sold through wholesalers located around the country. The original business, founded in 1881, Prier Brass Manufacturing, was a brass foundry specializing in plumbing items. The current operation continues to manufacture and sell the original Prier products as well as develop and market new, related items.

