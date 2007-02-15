Production Basics Launches New Website for Industrial, Manufacturing and Laboratory Industries.

Watertown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --Production Basics has unveiled a new website at http://www.pbasics.com. The new site features improved organization of products and workstation information. While browsing the site, industrial engineers, manufacturing and lab managers will discover furniture products that will inspire productivity in their facility.



“The great features like site search and quote requests from our previous website are still there, but they are better, more comprehensive and easier to use. Plus new features like FAQ’s, common configurations, related products, a dedicated customer center, newsletters and the 3D work bench configurator make the site more exciting,” says Erica Rice, Marketing Director for Production Basics.



Enhanced features include:

--Easy product navigation

--Search work tables and accessories by industry- Material Handling, Assembly, Electronics Manufacturing or Laboratory

--Interactive workstation configurator

--Dedicated Customer Center

--Extensive Product Support section including literature, assembly instructions and common questions.

--On-line Quote Request program



The site features C-Leg Series, RTW Table, Easy-Lift and Solution Series workstations and compatible ergonomic accessories. Site visitors will find enhanced product information available for specific item numbers such as parts included and assembly instructions. Several areas of the site were designed for specific industries, so that managers can quickly and easily access information on the workstations appropriate for their facility.



The site was designed and implemented in partnership with Barrett Communications (www.barrettcommunications.com) and Universal Mind (www.universalmind.com).



About Production Basics

Since 1995, Production Basics has designed and manufactured workstations that inspire productivity. The Company combines clean lines, basic materials and solid components to form sturdy, modular products. Headquarted in Watertown, Massachusetts, Production Basics provides economical workspace solutions for the electronics assembly, laboratory and material handling industries. For more information, visit www.pbasics.com.

