Giganews Hits the Century Mark with 100 Day Retention Upgrade

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --Today Giganews announced the completion of major storage upgrades for its global Usenet cluster which will increase binary newsgroup retention to 100 days over the next 2 weeks. 100 day retention across all binary hierarchies is a first for the Usenet community and part of a series of recent service improvements offered by Giganews.



In September of 2006 Giganews was the fist Usenet provider to offer 90 days binary retention across all binary hierarchies, and followed that announcement with the release of 256 Bit Encrypted Usenet Access - http://www.giganews.com/news/article/encrypted-usenet.html.



"As the world's leading premium Usenet provider, Giganews is constantly raising the bar by expanding on existing features such as retention as well as releasing cutting edge technologies such as 256 bit encrypted Usenet access. We feel we have a responsibility to our customers to constantly re-invest in our service so we can continue to offer the best value on Usenet. Our recent storage upgrade and subsequent increase to 100 days retention is just part of this ongoing effort." says Jonah Yokubaitis, Giganews CEO.



In addition to Giganews' upgrade to 100 days retention in binary newsgroups, Giganews continues retain text articles indefinitely, and the current text retention of 1300+ days grows day by day.



All Giganews accounts will benefit from the storage upgrades and customers will begin to notice the binary newsgroup retention levels grow over the next 2 weeks. There are no configuration changes necessary for Giganews customers to enjoy the new retention levels.



