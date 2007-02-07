IDX Search Tools give MiamiPalaces.com an Edge over other Real Estate Websites

Eugene, Oregon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --Eugene based IDX, Inc. today announced the addition of MiamiPalaces.com to its suite of real estate based search applications online. MiamiPalaces.com now uses the latest version of IDX Broker to display and completely integrate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings on its website. This allows MiamiPalaces.com to retain leads generated from direct traffic, rather than losing out to the listing broker through the use of traditional framed MLS search tools.



The IDX Broker application provides agents, brokers and other real estate professionals with the tools needed to create a competitive advantage in a growing real estate market.



The objective in developing a website with an integrated MLS data feed was to generate new leads at a low cost for the client. With automatic email announcements, custom client home views, and advanced admin and integration controls, MiamiPalaces.com’s clients now have access to the entire MLS listing database on its website.



Additional benefits of using IDX Broker includes the ability to automatically create featured listing pages, check the status of new MLS listings and generate automatic emails 24/7.



About MiamiPalaces.com

MiamiPalaces.com meets a wide range of real estate needs, whether it is affordable real estate, South Florida Luxury homes and condos or Miami and Fort Lauderdale pre-construction projects. Fluent in German, Spanish, English, Italian, French and Hebrew, the team at MiamiPalaces.com provides its clients with unbeatable service and expertise.



About IDX, Inc.

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, Inc. is a leading provider of web-based applications for real estate professionals throughout the U.S. IDX, Inc. offers two primary applications: IDX Broker and SLM Pro. IDX Broker allows individual real estate agents and brokers to integrate listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) seamlessly into their own real estate website. This integrated IDX data feed allows agents and brokers to generate and manage leads online from all listings in their respective area of specialty. SLM Pro is a Sponsored Listings Management marketing program that assists businesses with the complex task of creating and managing a dynamic online marketing plan. SLM Pro uses a unique approach to online ad placement that maximizes the overall reach of a user’s website, while delivering relevant and targeted traffic efficiently. For more information about IDX, Inc. services and products, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com or call (800)421-9668.

