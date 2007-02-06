Virtual Assistant Directory Helping Business Owners Connect with Qualified Administrative Experts

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC) now offers business owners an all-inclusive way to find and partner with qualified Virtual Assistants.



The VACOC Virtual Assistant Directory is a secure one-stop resource that matches client needs with the most qualified Virtual Assistants available.



Listed members of the Virtual Assistant Directory must meet a rigorous screening criteria that includes validation of their professional online presence, proof of qualifications to operate as a Virtual Assistant, and a commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards in the industry. Potential clients are assured of receiving only quality partnership leads from the VACOC Virtual Assistant Directory.



The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is serious about client satisfaction. Its Virtual Assistant Directory includes information to help business owners hire the best-suited, most qualified Virtual Assistant for their needs with its guide, "How to Hire a Virtual Assistant." This document is filled with tips to help business owners know what to look for and what questions to ask in order to find the right Virtual Assistanta.



There are hundreds upon hundreds of Virtual Assistant sites on the Internet, and a great many of those are run by people who don't have any qualifications whatsoever to be offering these services, much less taking people's money.



"With our Virtual Assistant Directory, business owners don't have to wade through thousands of sites trying to determine who is qualified as a Virtual Assistant," states Danielle Keister, founder of the VACOC. "Our custom-built advanced search engine allows clients to search by name, geographic location and service category. Oh, and it's free to use on top of that!"



The VACOC Virtual Assistant Directory currently lists members in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and the Philippines with expectations to increase member listings for all parts of the world as member sites are submitted for prescreening and approval. Business owners can also take advantage of the VACOC Request for Partnership Center.



Everyone who is interested in learning more about the Virtual Assistant Directory and the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is encouraged to visit the VACOC at http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com.



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants build smarter, more successful businesses, and providing free tools and resources for business owners to connect with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants. For more information or to join, visit http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com



