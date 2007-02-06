Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. and Perry Videx, LLC Complete Equipment Purchase and Removal Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a specialized contractor providing demolition and dismantlement services, and Perry Videx, LLC, a world wide supplier of used machinery for 70 years, have joined forces to purchase and remove various process equipment from a Global Fortune 500 company’s former pilot plant located in the State of New York.



The client, a large conglomerate involved in human and animal health care products as well as coatings and chemicals, closed a pilot plant in the State of New York and wanted to recover asset value from the used equipment. They contacted Perry Videx to evaluate the value of the used assets and develop an offer for the used process equipment at the plant. In turn, Perry Videx contacted Dallas Contracting to determine rigging and transportation costs. Based on Perry Videx’s ability to offer high valuations on used equipment and Dallas Contracting’s expertise in rigging, the team was able to offer a very lucrative offer for the used equipment which was accepted by the client.



The Team (Perry Videx and Dallas Contracting) purchased, rigged and transported to Perry Videx’s storage yard an extensive list of used process equipment which included:



• Several 50 gallon, 316 Stainless Steel reactors

• Various sized Pfaulder glass lined reactors

• Heat exchangers

• Chromalox hot oil system and other hot oil systems

• Autoclaves

• Air Compressors

• Stainless steel column, distillate receivers, condenser, tank and reboiler

• Sweco screener

• Lab mills and Fitz mills

• Other miscellaneous process equipment



The project was completed in less than two weeks with no incidents or injuries.



Perry Videx has already re-sold some of the equipment already and the remaining equipment inventory can be found on their website at http://www.perryvidex.com



About Dallas Contracting and Perry Videx



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



Perry Videx, LLC has been at the center of the used machinery world for almost 75 years. Today it carries one of the world's most extensive inventories of used equipment and has a worldwide reputation as a supplier of solid, dependable used process equipment. Perry has experienced professionals in the US, England, Latin America and Central Europe. The inventory is stocked with almost 30,000 items in more than 700 categories, ranging from tanks to filters, centrifuges to extruders, refiners to screens to complete plants. New items are added everyday.



