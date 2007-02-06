Maple Technologies Awarded Contract by Pinelands Insurance Company to Provide Web-Based Policy and Claims Management System Solution

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --Aspire's unique custom configuration flexibility will allow Maple Technologies to deliver the system build-out quickly through a 90-day speed-to-market fast-track development for Pinelands. Aspire’s web-based real-time interface will include electronic application processing, rating, underwriting validation, policy issuance, endorsement processing (including out-of-sequence endorsements), premium accounting, reinsurance reconciliation, user-based rate table and underwriting rule maintenance as well as claims administration functions for the Pennsylvania insurance carrier.



“In looking for a viable systems solution for our transportation insurer, we selected Maple Technologies based on their ability to combine a claims and underwriting solution tailored to our needs. The Aspire system meets those needs without requiring a huge hardware investment or additional IT staffing,” said Ronald P. Hambrecht, Chairman of Pinelands.



“Aspire will offer a fully integrated, scalable and complete Applications Service Provider solution for Pinelands,” said Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. “Aspire will address all of their business processing requirements and afford efficiencies to streamline their operations.”



About Pinelands Insurance Company (RRG)

Pinelands Insurance Company is a Risk Retention Group Insurance Carrier with a primary focus of underwriting Commercial Automobile Liability risk exposures for the Public Auto Industry (taxis). Pinelands currently write business in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and plan to expand to additional states shortly.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures.

