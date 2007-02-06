New Audio Recording and Editing Software

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --NotePage, Inc. today announced the release of RecordForAll, audio recording and editing software designed specifically for podcasters. With RecordForAll, podcasters have the ability to record new audio files from scratch, or edit and enhance existing audio files.



Podcasts have evolved into a popular means for individuals and companies to expand their reach and improve communications by creating portable on-demand broadcasts.



RecordForAll was designed from the ground up, with ease of use in mind. RecordForAll has an intuitive look, and built in tutorials to walk users through the process of recording and editing their first audio file.



One click audio recording easily records voices, music and other sounds. RecordForAll has reduced the learning curve, making audio recording easy even for beginners. RecordForAll allows podcasters to layer, synchronize and transition multiple audio tracks. Podcasters can now easily create transitional effects between show segments or insert advertisements into their podcasts. Existing audio files can also be imported into RecordForAll for editing. RecordForAll even has built-in filtering that helps eliminate extraneous background noises and distortions.



Simply put, RecordForAll is an all-in-one recording studio that assists users in recording, editing and mixing their podcasts, resulting in a professional podcast, even for beginners.



RecordForAll can be used in conjunction with FeedForAll, an easy to use RSS feed creation software, to publish all kinds of podcasts, including podcasts that are compatible with the iTunes Music Store.



RecordForAll version 1 requires Windows XP or 32 bit Vista running on a Pentium-class computer. RecordForAll costs $39.95, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.recordforall.com. RecordForAll can also be purchased as part of a podcasting bundle that includes FeedForAll for only $ 69.95. You can download a free fully-functional 30-day trial from the same web address.



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@recordforall.com . Internet: http://www.recordforall.com.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) RSS Scripts Directory, a directory of PHP scripts for managing RSS feeds and podcasts (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.

