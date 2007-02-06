Build Your Own Ergonomic Workstations: 3D Work Bench Configurator from Production Basics

Watertown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2007 --Production Basics has developed a workbench configurator that allows users to choose workstation styles and accessories and add them to an on-screen 3D model. Users can change colors and sizes on screen, helping them evaluate the best workstation for their manufacturing facility. Functionality also includes spinning, rotating and zooming the model showing the user small product details and work bench set-up. The Java-based (http://www.java.com) program is available at http://www.pbasics.com.



"This is a technology that is defining the state of the art in our industry. We are very excited to be the first manufacturer to provide our customers this robust tool, " says Adam Wisnia, President of Production Basics.



The Configurator is easy to use, employing radio buttons for product choices and sizes. The Workstation Configurator includes pre-configured work benches with recommended sizes and accessories for specific industries such as Electronics Manufacturing and Material Handling. This gives busy manufacturing managers a quick start to their workstation search. The Configurator includes built-in accessory compatibility for sizes and types of ergonomic accessories, so users have the most realistic model of the workstation they are purchasing.



“Many customers want to see what their workstation looks like before they make a commitment. With the Configurator, users can test drive any combination of accessories and different workstation styles, colors, sizes and worksurface heights from their desktop. We expect to save manufacturing professionals time and money by letting them ‘try-on’ the workstation,” says Rob Desmarais, National Sales Manager.



The Configurator retains an itemized list of all the parts chosen and the list price. After the work table is assembled on screen, users can request a quote from www.pbasics.com. The Production Basics sales department will then process the quote. Production Basics’ three main product lines- C-Leg Series, RTW Tables and Easy-Lift Series- are all available for configuration at www.pbasics.com.



About Production Basics

Production Basics is a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workstations for the manufacturing, material handling and laboratory industries. Products include the modular C-Leg Series, RTW Tables and height-adjustable Easy-Lift Series available through national and regional distributors. For more information, visit http://www.pbasics.com.

