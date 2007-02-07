EffectiveSoft at CeBIT 2007

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --CeBIT – the world's largest trade fair showcasing digital IT and telecommunications solutions for home and work environments – has been organized since 1986. It offers an international platform for comparing notes on current industry trends, networking, and product presentations.



It will be the second time, EffectiveSoft eagerly participates in the Outsourcing Services exhibition. Company representatives will be happy to meet present and potential customers in IT Outsourcing Area: Hall 8, Booth 22, Stand 19 (near the Matchmaking Area).



To schedule an appointment with EffectiveSoft at CeBIT, please contact: Vadim.Pavlyuk@effective-soft.com



About the Company:

EffectiveSoft is a Belarussian offshore IT outsourcing company enjoying the stable position and settled reputation of the reliable business partner on the international IT-market. High-quality and reasonably priced software products enabled to establish mutually beneficial relations with varied companies from all over the world from the Commonwealth of Independent States to South-East Asia, China, Europe and North America. A highly-qualified staff possesses outstanding experience in full cycle custom software programming services from product idea, offshore software development to outsourcing support and enhancement. The team of 150 software engineers have solid expertise in developing corporate web portals, document management systems, database and e-commerce solutions, office automation applications, knowledge management tools.



Programming Languages:

C/C++, C#, MS Visual Basic, Java/J2EE, ColdFusion, ASP, Perl, Java Script/VB Script, HTML/DHTML, XML



Programming Technologies:

.NET, COM/COM+/DCOM, RMI, XML/SOAP, Java Servlets/JSP, Client/Server, Distributed processing, Macromedia Flash



