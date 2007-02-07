Bitrix, Inc. Becomes Certified MySQL Partner

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --Bitrix, Inc., the leading developer of content management system software for managing Web projects, announced that it has signed an agreement to become the certified partner of MySQL AB, the developer of the world's most popular open source database. This partnership will address the needs of enterprise content management system users and administrators.



Bitrix Site Manager is a comprehensive, content management suite for maintaining Web sites. This Web content management product provides stable functionality and security, as well as promoting the cost-effective growth of Internet projects. Bitrix Site Manager, which is delivered in source code, was developed in PHP and can run on any UNIX or Windows platforms. MySQL, Oracle, Oracle XE, MSSQL or MSSQL Express can be used as a database back end.



“Bitrix Site Manager was first developed for use with the MySQL database. More than 80% of our customers enjoy MySQL’s impressive capability and scalability. We are proud to have an officially certified partner status and to introduce a high-quality product to our customers”, said Sergey Rizhikov, CEO of Bitrix, Inc.



Bitrix plans to maintain strong cooperation with MySQL AB to provide its customers with certified, tested solutions.



About Bitrix

Bitrix Inc. specializes in the development of Content Management Systems (CMS) and portal solutions for managing Web projects and multifunctional information systems on the Internet. Bitrix specialists, by their considerable efforts and skill, developed the Bitrix Site Manager software—a standalone application that provides complex Web solutions. This software tech-corp was established in 1998 by a group of IT specialists. Bitrix continues to hold a leading position in the Web development market, always offering high-standard solutions to its clients and partners.



About MySQL

MySQL AB develops and markets a family of high performance, affordable database servers and tools. MySQL's robust database solutions embody an ingenious software architecture while delivering dramatic cost savings. With superior speed, reliability, and ease of use, MySQL has become the preferred choice of corporate IT Managers because it eliminates the major problems associated with downtime, maintenance, administration and support.

