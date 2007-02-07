As Gen Y Workers Opt Out Of 9-5 Careers, New Resources Emerge

Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --This year staffing experts expect one workplace trend to continue: Gen Y employees seeking balance between their work and lifestyle.



A few years ago, two studies confirmed that younger workers were increasingly seeking more than just salary from their employers. Mercer Human Resources Consulting found that 83% of workers in the 18-24 age group were motivated by flexibility, while only 73% were motivated by salary. A Kelly Services study revealed that “Free Agents” (individuals who prioritize work life balance, and who work largely un-tethered to an organization) already represent 28% of the workforce and that Free Agency as a trend will continue to grow thanks in part to Gen Y employees joining the ranks.



Additionally, by 2014, the Hispanic labor force is expected to reach 25.8 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with younger Hispanics driving a significant portion of that growth.



“Younger workers are, more than ever, looking for a place to contribute immediately, grow skills, and gain experience that carries them into the next phase of their career,” said Josie Huber, Senior Manager, Recruiting and Retention, Kelly Services.



By continuing to use the web for job searching, Gen Y has pushed the new wave of job search sites, like Indeed.com, to new levels of popularity. Picking up on this trend, Kelly Services recently launched www.itstimetogetalife.com, a microsite with information, job search tools and resources and entertainment for Gen Y. The site features free weekly interview tips delivered via mobile phone, case studies featuring Gen Y Free Agents and cell phone ringtones from indie music company Beta Records. Visitors can also watch video podcasts starring Efren Ramirez, whose character, "Pedro", in the film Napoleon Dynamite has a Gen Y cult following.



“We hope Itstimetogetalife.com will show this nimble, self-assured and idealistic group that opportunities offering the flexibility and challenge they desire are available, and provide tools that support their quest to find them,” Huber said.



Links Of Interest



http://www.itstimetogetalife.com (Kelly Free Agent site)

http://www.ponlesalsaatuvida.com (Spanish version of Free Agent site)

http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/stories/2003/09/22/focus1.html (article on Mercer study)

http://hr.blr.com/display.cfm/id/8153 (article on Kelly study)

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_agent_%28business%29 (Wikipedia entry on Free Agents)

http://www.indeed.com (indeed.com job search site)



