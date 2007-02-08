HometownQuotes Launches Employee Enrichment Program

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2007 --Starting mid-February, HometownQuotes will introduce the “HTQ Employee Enrichment Program,” a monthly series that will offer associates a variety of workshops designed to provide personal and professional benefits.



“I wanted to give something back to the employees for all the hard work they’ve put into this company. This program will give them tools that will be valuable, not only in the workplace, but in other areas of their lives as well. I hope it will help them live happier, healthier, more secure lives,” said Hunter Ingram, president and CEO of HometownQuotes.



Employees will choose from a range of topics that includes retirement, nutrition, fitness, relationships and etiquette.



“Implementing a program like this shows that HometownQuotes prides itself in retaining motivated, well-rounded employees,” said Ambrosha Guerena, vice president of agent relations.



A U.S. Bureau of Labor and Labor Statistics study illustrates that when a job meets an employee’s psychological and social needs, that person is likely to be more motivated and more productive at work.



HometownQuotes executive staff is committed to ensuring that associates’ needs in the workplace and beyond are met.

