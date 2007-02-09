AEVITA Tracks Eraser - protect your PC privacy from prying eyes!

Aldermaston, Reading, Berkshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2007 --AEVITA Software today announced the release of version 1.5 of AEVITA Tracks Eraser.



What kind of utility is AEVITA Tracks Eraser? AEVITA Tracks Eraser a slimware privacy toolkit for anyone who is concerned about their computer privacy. It is designed to protect your computer data from nosy people and accelerate computer performance by erasing all usage tracks in Windows, Internet Explorer and Microsoft Office. You also have the additional flexibility of adding plug-ins to extend the erasing capabilities to other popular applications installed on your system, for example, ACDSee, Acrobat Reader, WinAmp or PowerDVD among many others. What's more, the program can erase all data of deleted files stored on your hard disks, leaving no chances for their recovery.



AEVITA Tracks Eraser's erasing methods are based on the US Department of Defense DOD 5220.22-M, NAVSO P-5239-26 (RLL), VSITR, GOST P50739-95 and Gutmann data clearing and sanitizing directives. By overwriting each deleted file several times, AEVITA Tracks Eraser renders it completely unrecoverable even for the most sophisticated data recovery tools. You can also set your own number of overwriting passes for each specified erasing method. Along with the erasing methods, you can customize the work of the program which can be launched at the system startup and/or shutdown and start erasing the content of pre-defined folders without your interference. You can specify in the appropriate checkboxes what exactly you need to erase: cache, cookies, history, temp files or recycle bin content among dozens of other options.



AEVITA Tracks Eraser key features:



* Erasing usage tracks in Windows, Internet Explorer and MS Office;

* Over 200 pre-defined plug-ins for extending erasing capabilities to such popular programs as ACDSee, Acrobat Reader, WinAmp, PowerDVD, etc.;

* Cleaning free space;

* Auto-cleaning at system startup/shutdown;

* Customization of the erasing methods;

* Detailed reporting on all erased files and folders.



Protect your computer from nosy people and boost computer performance now!



Availability

AEVITA Tracks Eraser runs under all Windows OS and costs $24.95 (USD) for a single-user license. Registered customers are entitled to the unlimited functionality, free updates and lifetime technical support. The 15-day fully functional evaluation version of the program can be downloaded for free at: http://www.aevita.com/ftp/trackseraser_setup.exe (1 Mb).



About AEVITA Software

Founded in 2004, AEVITA Software is a software development company focused on producing and distributing utilities for HTML speed and security optimization. Our flagship products such as AEVITA Wipe and Delete and Advanced HTML Encrypt and Password Protect help our customers, large and small, improve their productivity and gain a competitive advantage in e-business. For more information, visit http://www.aevita.com.



