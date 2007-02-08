Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2007 --Javvin Technologies, Inc. continues its leadership in the technology poster design and publication by introducing the new "Wireless Communications Technology Map" to the industry. This poster is designed for people who are learning, creating, deploying and operating various wireless technologies. This wireless communications technology map covers all major wireless technologies: Wireless LAN (WLAN), WiMAX for metropolitan area networking (WMAN), Bluetooth, ZigBee and UWB for personal area networking (WPAN) and mobile wireless technologies (WWAN) from 1G to 3G.



"Javvin employees have years of experience in the networking, telecom and wireless industries. Since the networking industry is developing rapidly, we are constantly studying the technology developments to build the latest and greatest technologies into our publications. This Wireless Communications Technology Map is another proof of Javvin's dedication to this mission. We hope this poster could help our colleagues in their daily wireless technology creation, network operation and maintenance, and continuous learning." Said Dr. Jielin Dong, President of Javvin Technologies.



Highlights of the Poster:



A comprehensive wireless communication technology guide for network and telecom professionals.

An easy to use training reference for telecom and wireless technology students to get an overall picture of WLAN, WPAN, WMAN, WWAN and Mobile technologies.

A unique marketing tool for telecom and wireless hardware, software and services vendors for leads generation, and a unique gift to their partners and customers.

Protocol stack details of Wireless LAN, WiMAX, Bluetooth, ZigBee, UWB and mobile wireless.

Graphic illustration in diagrams and evolution tree of mobile wireless technologies from 1 G to 4G for both GSM/GPRS/WCDMA and cdmaOne/CDMA2000.

Comprehensive reference architecture framework to show all wireless technologies in one chart for quick understanding of the big picture.

Designed by experts with decades of experience in wireless, data and tele- communication industries.



