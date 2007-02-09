Backup Tool for Microsoft(r) Outlook Express

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2007 --BackRex Software is pleased to announce a new powerful utility: BackRex Outlook Express Backup version 2.6. This tool is especially designed to easily backup all the kinds of personal information stored in Outlook Express. It saves you time and money. BackRex Outlook Express Backup will save your mail history from any Microsoft Outlook Express version.



Everyone can use this utility to migrate personal mail and news folders, address book, mail accounts, signatures, blocked senders list, message rules, stationery and all personal settings from one computer to another, even with different version of Windows (for example, from Windows 98 to Windows XP.)



BackRex Outlook Express Backup is a most important program for empowered employees and knowledge workers in any company. With this program, they can transfer all important business information, including mail and contacts, from their desktop computer to a corporate laptop or another workstation in just minutes.



This version of BackRex Outlook Express Backup has a simple and intuitive wizard interface - all work can be accomplished with just a few mouse clicks. As a bonus feature, you can also save and restore Favorites and all settings and customizations of Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox. BackRex Outlook Express Backup makes your backups quick and reliable.



BackRex Outlook Express Backup can be ordered online, and is available for immediate download.



A single BackRex Outlook Express Backup license costs US$29.95, and may be purchased securely online at: http://www.backsettings.com. Site licenses are available. You can also buy individual program keys and 10-pack licenses. BackRex Outlook Express Backup demo may be downloaded from: http://www.backsettings.com.



BackRex Software

info@backsettings.com

http://www.backsettings.com

