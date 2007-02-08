Internationally Renowned Author and Inspirational Speaker Paula White Special Guest at International Conference February 9th in Sunrise, Florida

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2007 --She has been called “Dr. Phil Meets Mother Theresa.” She has graced the covers of major magazines, been featured in the international media, and had audiences with such renowned world leaders and policy makers as General Colin Powell, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, and Presidents George H. W. and George W. Bush. Ebony magazine said of her, “You know you’re on to something new and significant when the most popular woman preacher on the Black Entertainment Network is a white woman.”



She’s internationally renowned author and inspirational speaker Paula White, and on February she’ll be the featured speaker at the International Believers Convention at Faith Center in Sunrise, Florida. The Rev. White will speak at the 7:30. pm. Service. (Visit www.ibcinfo.net for more information on the event.)



“Paula White’s upbeat style, her plain-spoken wisdom, and her insight into the shared needs of all people transcend ethnic, racial, religious, and socio-economic lines,” explained Paul Crouch Jr., Vice President of Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), which has hosted White’s popular daily television program since its inception. “Her ‘Paula White Today’ has consistently been one of TBN’s most popular TV programs.”



It’s not difficult to figure out why. White is not shy about the fact that she has shared in many of the life struggles faced by her most ardent fans, including the suicide of a parent, physical and sexual abuse, and teen pregnancy.



But at eighteen she became a committed Christian, a choice she said was pivotal to her success. “That one decision made the difference in how I viewed myself, my past, my future, and those around me,” she said. “And it wasn’t long before I realized that what changed my life could be the catalyst to change others as well. That’s the core of my message.”



Today Paula White is an inspiration and life coach to millions of men, women, and children around the world, helping them discover who they are and all they can become. “This is a woman the world needs to hear,” said noted pastor and author Bishop T. D. Jakes.



In addition to a speaking schedule that takes her around the world, White pastors the 22,000-member Without Walls International Church in Tampa, Florida and spearheads a worldwide humanitarian program that has become a model for others. General Colin Powell was so impressed with White’s feeding and outreach programs that he required the entire staff of his organization America’s Promise to view “Making a Difference,” a video about White’s humanitarian efforts. “This is a model to follow,” said Powell.



White is also a best-selling author, whose books like “Birthing Your Dreams,” “Deal With It: You Cannot Conquer What You Will Not Confront,” and “Simple Suggestions for a Sensational Life” have sold over a million copies.



“Paula White is not your mother’s evangelist,” wrote Julia Duin of the “Washington Times.” Instead, she’s a voice for this generation. Noted; Susan Zahn, a noted expert in faith-based media, “Paula has a message for a world in desperate need of hope -- that anyone who wants purpose and destiny can reach out and receive it. It’s there for them.”



The 2007 International Believers Convention will run from February 7th-9th at Faith Center Ministries, located at 5555 NW 95th Avenue Sunrise, Florida. For more information call 954-742-7832 or log on to www.ibcinfo.net.



For more about Paula White, visit http://www.paulawhite.org.

