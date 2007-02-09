FlashSpring 2.0 Makes a Break Through in PowerPoint to Flash Conversion

Yoshkar-Ola, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2007 --The popularity of PowerPoint to Flash conversion tools rises year by year. Everyone who makes presentation in the sphere of education, business, entertainment, etc has already appreciated their utility at its true value. Having been converted to compact and portable Flash format, PowerPoint presentation can be published on the web and viewed online through most of Internet browsers.



Any expert in Flash would say that the task of correct transformation of PowerPoint presentation into Flash movie is quite difficult as it requires a complex processing of its every element to keep original appearance and position in Flash movie. High quality conversion means retaining animations, transitions, multimedia and interactive elements.



At present time most of PowerPoint to Flash conversion tools use the mix of web technologies producing a set of Flash and HTML files from PowerPoint presentation. They apply a special player controlling the playback to make them look as a movie. This approach is little acceptable if you want to send such a presentation via email or to publish it on the web. Having received a zipped set of files, a user may doubt which one should be run to see the presentation.



FlashSpring can make one solid Flash file from a PowerPoint presentation what allows to use all advantages of Flash format. This solid Flash file can be easily sent via email. It will be displayed directly in an email client or even can be opened in a full screen mode with a couple of clicks. It is much easier to show your presentation online as you will need to upload only one compact file to the web. Produced with FlashSpring the Flash file will include every detail of your presentation – audio, video, embedded Flash clips and pictures of all formats and what is important, the quality of PowerPoint shapes is kept completely. While scaled FlashSpring movies won’t lose their original quality. Wide testing has showed that FlashSpring is the champion in conversion speed. Besides, FlashSpring 2.0 is able to process huge presentations with more than 500 slides.



Giving users the revolutionary set of abilities and stunning quality of produced Flash files, FlashSpring still remains in the medium price range being available for only $199. Also our company is happy to support educational users providing them with 40 % discount.



For detailed information about FlashSpring you can visit product site http://www.flashspring.com



The information about CPS Labs Ltd, FlashSpring producer, is available on http://www.cpslabs.net

