Idokorro Launches Mobile Admin 3.3 with Support for VMware and RADIUS

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2007 --Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading solutions provider for mobile network management, is pleased to announce the latest release of their award-winning application for wireless handhelds, Mobile Admin.



Launched today, Mobile Admin 3.3 allows users to manage VMware servers and perform tasks like starting, stopping, suspending or resetting virtual machines right from a wireless handheld.



Mobile Admin 3.3 now supports RADIUS authentication, letting customers use a wider range of authentication systems, including Safeword. Security options for Mobile Admin already consist of several encryption types including the industry-standard TDES and AES, and several authentication types that include RSA SecurID, LDAP and application-level systems. This range of options allows users to customize Mobile Admin for their unique security environment.



Mobile Admin is the most robust, comprehensive and intuitive application available for server management from wireless handheld devices. IT administrators can use Mobile Admin to manage Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL Server, Oracle, Citrix, BlackBerry Enterprise Server, RSA, Novell, Veritas Backup Exec, HP Lights Out, VMware and much more. Mobile Admin can be used on BlackBerry handsets, Windows Pocket PC or Smartphones, Palm devices, and Nokia, Sony Ericsson, or Motorola phones, or on any computer or device with an Internet connection.



Mobile Admin offers users a powerful and quickly-realized ROI in the form of increased efficiency and decreased costs. Mobile access to networks and servers allows users to fix problems faster and from almost anywhere with their wireless handheld.



Mobile Admin is one of a suite of applications from Idokorro that give users secure access from mobile devices to networks, servers, desktops and other devices, allowing most computing tasks to be performed from almost anywhere. The rest of the Idokorro suite includes: Mobile SSH which delivers secure SSH and Telnet terminal emulation; Mobile Desktop, a Remote Desktop and VNC client; and Mobile File Manager, a professional file manager for remote and local files.



Mobile Admin and all other Idokorro products are available for 30-day fully functional free trials from the Idokorro website: www.idokorro.com.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere — streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 2000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.



The BlackBerry and RIM families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Research In Motion Limited.

