BMC Capital Provides $1.8M Loan for an Apartment Building in Emporia, Kan.

BMC Capital originated a $1.8 million loan for the refinance of Heather Ridge Apartments in Emporia, Kan.
Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, February 7, 2007, that it originated a $1.8 million loan for the refinance of Heather Ridge Apartments, a 98-unit apartment complex located at 1203 E. 11th Avenue in Emporia, Kan.
Todd Davis, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated a 70% loan-to-value mortgage with a 10-year fixed rate for the Kansas borrower. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization and cash out to cover closing costs.
BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Midwest and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2007.
About BMC Capital, LP
BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.
