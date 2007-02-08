NetDimensions Opens New Office in Austin, Texas

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2007 --Today NetDimensions, developer of the award-winning Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP) learning management system, announced the opening of its first regional office in the United States.



United States and Canada Vice President of Sales Mark Sanmarco manages the Austin office, now NetDimensions’ North American headquarters. “From Austin we can provide “at-hand” sales and support services for local EKP users. This becomes increasingly important as the number of U.S. and Canadian clients grows,” said Sanmarco.



“We’ve recently won a number of strategic contracts and we’re closing more every month,” he added. “Opening the hub office in Austin gives us the opportunity to give our clients even better service than before.”



“The Austin office represents another step in NetDimensions’ continued expansion,” said NetDimensions Chief Executive Officer Jay Shaw.



“The U.S. was the logical next move. We are already one of the most successful learning management system providers in Europe and Asia. This new office provides the additional reach and on-the-ground expertise needed to achieve similar success with clients in the U.S.,” Shaw added.



About NetDimensions



Established in 1999, NetDimensions is a provider of learning and performance management systems for global enterprises. The company's Enterprise Knowledge Platform delivers and manages corporate training, career development, assessment and certification programs, and helps clients around the world address growing regulatory compliance needs.



Recognized as one of the top-rated LMSs in overall customer satisfaction by Bersin & Associates, EKP is used by multinational companies such as HSBC, ABN AMRO, ING, Cathay Pacific and South Africa Telkom.



For additional information on NetDimensions, please visit www.netdimensions.com



For additional information

Contact name: Joseph Wong

Contact e-mail: info@NetDimensions.com

Contact telephone: 852.2122.4500

