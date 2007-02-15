3CX Phone System's Digital receptionist automatically answers calls

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --3CX, a start-up company developing a software-based IP PBX for Windows, has added digital receptionist and voice mail features in Beta 5 of its IP PBX / SIP server product, 3CX Phone System for Windows.



The digital receptionist allows companies to setup an interactive voice response system (press 1 for sales, 2 for support, etc) and makes processing calls more efficient, whilst improving the company image. The Voice mail feature allows callers to leave messages which in turn get routed to recipients via e-mail.



"Both the Digital receptionist (a.k.a. automated attendant or interactive voice response) and voice mail features are usually an expensive add-on to a phone system. However 3CX Phone System will include this feature as standard - even in the free edition,” said Nick Galea, 3CX CEO.



It is envisaged that 3CX Phone System will be released in March 2007.



About 3CX Phone System for Windows

3CX Phone System for Windows is a SIP Server / IP PBX that completely replaces a proprietary PBX, supports standard SIP soft/hard phones, VOIP services and traditional PSTN phone lines. 3CX Phone System is far less expensive than a traditional PBX and can reduce call costs substantially by using a VOIP service provider. Its web-based administration makes phone system management easy. 3CX Phone System eliminates the phone wiring network and allows users to hot desk simply by taking their phone. Key Features:



• Complete phone system: Provides call switching, routing & queuing

• Purchase cost dramatically lower than a traditional hardware PBX

• Scaleable: Unlimited extensions and phone lines. No proprietary expansion modules needed!

• Web-based configuration & status indication: Easy phone system management!

• Reduce long distance and inter-office call costs

• No more expensive proprietary system phones: Use standard SIP phones

• Eliminate the phone wiring and make moving offices easier.



For more information, take the product tour at http://www.3cx.com/phone-system/product-tour.html. The free edition of the SIP Server can be downloaded at http://www.3cx.com/ip-pbx/index.html.



About 3CX

3CX is a privately held company with a management team backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. It maintains a global presence with localized information available in German (www.3cx.de), Spanish (www.3cx.es), French (www.3cx.fr), Portuguese (www.3cx.com.br), Japanese (www.3cx.jp), Traditional Chinese (www.3cx.com.tw) Simplified Chinese (www.3cx.cn) and Korean (www.3cx.co.kr). Furthermore a localized website is maintained for all major countries: www.3cx.it, www.3cx.nl, www.3cx.ru, www.3cx.pl, www.3cx.ae, www.3cx.gr, www.3cx.cz, www.3cx.dk, www.3cx.fi, www.3cx.hu, www.3cx.jp, www.3cx.com.tr, www.3cx.no and www.3cx.se.



For more information contact Tamara Borg (tamara@3cx.com)



3CX Ltd.

Engomi Business Center

1, 28th October Street

Block A, Office 101

2414 Nicosia, Cyprus

Tel: +357 22444032

Website: http://www.3cx.com.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

