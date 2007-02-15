Recover Lost or Forgotten Passwords for OpenOffice.org Math Documents With Openoffice Math Password Recovery

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --OpenOffice Math Password Recovery, available at www.intelore.com, enables recovery of lost passwords for OpenOffice.org Math documents. OpenOffice Math Password Recovery will stretch its helping hand to all forgetful users of OpenOffice Math who first set a very complicated password and then find themselves being unable to recall it. Instead of scratching their head in frustration, they can use OpenOffice Math Password Recovery and restore access to the documents in just a few mouse clicks. It offers a point-and-click way to recover a lost or forgotten password and remove ReadOnly protection, using the most advanced attack methods. All types of passwords are recoverable, regardless of their length, complexity or language. The supported format is OpenDocument Formula (*.odf, *.sxm).



For more information and a free evaluation version of OpenOffice Math Password Recovery, please visit http://www.intelore.com/math-password-recovery.php



About Intelore: Founded in 2002, the company provides password recovery and security-related solutions.



Company website: http://www.intelore.com/

Product page link: http://www.intelore.com/math-password-recovery.php

Download link: http://www.intelore.com/math/math-password-recovery.exe

