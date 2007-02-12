Start a Successful Business in 12 Weeks with StartupNation’s New Coaching Program

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2007 --If you want to start a business fast without wasting time, money or valuable resources, register for StartupNation’s “10 Steps to Open for Business” Coaching Program at http://www.startupnation.com/pages/coaching/index.asp. Entrepreneurial experts Pam Slim, of Escape from Cubicle Nation, Philippa Kennealy, of The Entrepreneurial MD, John Jantsch of Duct Tape Marketing, and other StartupNation experts are offering the 12-week, group-coaching program starting in February.



“For less than $1,000, this program offers very logical, specific steps to help entrepreneurs overcome their fears and take action,” Slim says. “By providing a structured process, accountability, group support, and introductions to potential partners, participants can move from thinking about an idea to actually doing something about it much faster than they would on their own.”



Coaching participants will take part in weekly group phone meetings and online forums, receive personalized expert advice, complete homework assignments, and follow a structured plan where they:



Step 1 Create a Life Plan

Step 2 Choose a Business Model

Step 3 Create a Business Plan

Step 4 Select a Structure

Step 5 Create Key Assets

Step 6 Find Funding

Step 7 Organize Logistics

Step 8 Find Great People

Step 9 Establish a Brand

Step 10 Market and Sell



“At the end of 12 weeks, participants will have their questions answered, recordings of each class, handouts and a sound plan to proceed with their business and actually make it a reality,” Kennealy says. “This program is unique because it offers peer group support, which increases commitment, and access to StartupNation’s interactive environment and online resources.”



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.



About Pam Slim

Founder of Escape from Cubicle Nation, Pam Slim helps frustrated corporate employees break out and start their own business. She is a seasoned coach, having worked with thousands of executives and managers throughout the U.S. and Europe. Her consulting clients include corporations such as Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard and Charles Schwab. Slim trained with the “best known life coach in America,” New York Times bestseller and O Magazine columnist Martha Beck. Visit Slim’s Web site at http://www.escapefromcubiclenation.com/.



About Philippa Kennealy, M.D., The Entrepreneurial MD

Philippa Kennealy is an entrepreneurial coach with ICF-recognized certification and five years of experience in helping professionals become entrepreneurs and build their own successful businesses. Working first as a family physician, she moved on from private practice in 1996 to become the medical director and then CEO of UCLA-Santa Monica Medical Center. In 2002, after working as an executive in two Internet startups, she made the leap to start her own coaching business. The Entrepreneurial MD is dedicated to helping physicians become thriving entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.entrepreneurialMD.com.



About John Jantsch

John Jantsch provides his marketing expertise for the StartupNation Coaching Program. He’s a veteran marketing coach, award-winning blogger and author of Duct Tape Marketing: The World's Most Practical Small Business Marketing Guide. Jantsch also created the Duct Tape Marketing small-business marketing system and Duct Tape Marketing Authorized Coach Network. His Duct Tape Marketing Blog was chosen as a Forbes favorite for small business and marketing, a Harvard Business School featured marketing site and a "Best Small Business Marketing Blog" in 2004, 2005 and 2006 by the readers of Marketing Sherpa. He presents popular marketing workshops for organizations such as the Small Business Administration, American Marketing Association, Kauffman Foundation, Painting and Decorating Contractors of America, Associated Builders and Contractors, National Association of the Remodeling Industry and the National Association of Tax Professionals. For more information, visit www.ductapemarketing.com.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333

