Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Awarded the Bronze EBJ 2006 Business Achievement Award

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. was awarded the Bronze Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) 2006 Business Achievement Award for significant and sustained revenue growth since 2001, with revenues increasing from $2.4 million in 2001 to projected revenue of over $6.5 million for 2006. The increase in revenues is directly attributed to the company’s on-site concrete and aggregate crushing services and salvage operations. In 2001, 20,000 tons of concrete, brick and masonry were crushed on site and used as backfill, which has increased to nearly 200,000 tons for 2006.



A complete list of all the EBJ 2006 Business Achievement Award Winners can be found at http://www.ebiusa.com/Awards2006



About the EBJ Business Achievement Awards



Between October and December of 2006, EBJ solicited the environmental industry via email, website and word-of-mouth for nominations for the EBJ Business Achievement Awards. Nominations were accepted in 200-word essays in either specific or unspecified categories. Categories or size designations may be altered depending on the volume of nominations or of the number of worthy recipients. The 2006 EBJ awards were determined by a committee of EBJ staff and EBJ editorial advisory board members. The 2006 EBJ awards will be presented in a special ceremony at EBJ’s fifth annual Environmental Industry Summit in Coronado, Calif. on the evening of February 28, 2007. The Environmental Industry Summit is an annual three-day event hosted by EBJ February 28-March 2, 2007 and award recipients are invited to attend to receive their award.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor operating on a nationwide basis. We have been in business for over 26 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



Contact Information:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

