Renee Grant-Williams Announces Date for 9th Annual Vocal Master Class

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2007 --Renee Grant-Williams announces the 9th Annual Vocal Master Class is scheduled to be held Saturday, April 14th at the W274, a state of the art music production facility in Brentwood, TN. The focus topic for this year’s intensive all-day workshop is Live Performance: Launching Pad for a Lasting Career. Grant-Williams is one of the most sought after vocal coaches in music today and her clients include such well known artists as the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill, Christina Aquilera, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney and the Disney Channel's Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana).



Grant-Williams has spent years honing this action-packed seminar so that singers of all styles, skills and experience levels will walk away with information they can put to use immediately. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. attendees will receive technical training and hands-on instruction from Grant-Williams. The afternoon includes a panel discussion by music industry experts on the importance and realities of live performance.



Each year the Master Class focuses on a specific element crucial to the development of an artist's career. This year's topic Live Performance: Launching Pad for a Lasting Career provides rich subject matter for discussion on an often-overlooked aspect of a performer's training. "Touring drives record sales. Record executives need to see that you have honed your craft through extensive experience onstage and that you can command the attention of a crowd, run a band and build a following," says Grant-Williams. "Without that experience, you have no proven track record. How can you expect to convince a record label to make a high-dollar gamble on your career?"



Daytime events will be hosted by music critic and Country Music Weekly journalist David Scarlett.



During the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to perform a song to tracks or guitar and will receive an evaluation from a distinguished panel of industry professionals. The Performance Showcase takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Grant-Williams points out, "You cannot be life-sized on stage," she says. "You must be larger than life!"



Renee Grant-Williams is a graduate of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and was later on the faculty there, as well as at the University of California, Berkeley, where she served as the Director of the Division of Vocal Music. Currently, she directs Nashville's Music City Community Chorus.



She has appeared on numerous broadcast outlets including MTV, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, GAC, CMT, and USA. She has been quoted by and written for numerous print publications including Cosmopolitan, TV Guide, US Weekly, the New York Times, Associated Press and Country Weekly. Grant-Williams was featured on NBC's Three Wishes and appeared as voice coach on CMT's Ultimate Coyote Ugly Contest.



Grant-Williams provides voice training at her studio in Nashville. She is the author of Voice Power (AMACOM Books, NY) available wherever books are sold, and has released a three-part instructional DVD and warm-up CD that are both available on her website.



Registration for the 2007 Vocal Master Class with Renee Grant-Williams, Live Performance: Launching Pad for a Lasting Career, is $299 and tickets can be purchased by called (615) 244-3280 or at www.MyVoiceCoach.com

