uCertify announces the release of new PrepKit for MCTS certification exam 70-431

uCertify, a leading developer of IT certification preparation guides and practice tests, has released its new PrepKit for Microsoft Exam 70-431(Microsoft SQL Server 2005—Implementation and Maintenance).



A free evaluation version with a practice tests comprising 30 practice questions and 20 study notes are available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-431.html



Exam 70-431 “Microsoft SQL Server 2005—Implementation and Maintenance” measures aspirant’s ability to implement and maintain Microsoft's SQL Server 2005. An aspirant who qualifies this exam becomes "Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist: SQL Server 2005.” This exam also estimates an aspirant’s expertise in Tool usage, UI navigation, Wizard usage, Syntactic issue resolution, Troubleshooting and writing code in transact-SQL (T-SQL), CLR language, and other scripting languages.



“PrepKit for exam 70-431 covers all the exam objectives for this MCTS certification exam. A highly qualified panel of researchers and highly experienced certified professionals have developed practice questions based on the latest exam pattern. This PrepKit will help students effectively prepare for the exam and pass the exam in the very first attempt,” said Madhup Sharma, Director of Content Development. He further added “Our ongoing worldwide popularity among students speaks volumes about our sincere devotion in providing the best study guides and practice tests.”



This PrepKit comes with 263 challenging questions including 164 PopQuiz questions covering all the exam objectives. The fully interactive Pop Quiz helps students to learn the technical terms, concepts definitions, etc. that are essential for the real exams. Students can set the time limits for the quiz, and can even set the time limit allowed for each questions item.



The 115 study notes contained in the PrepKit will help an aspirant to understand the basics of these technologies. The test results after each test, as displayed either in the Summary Report or in the Question Report, provides a clear indication of a student’s preparedness before he faces the real exam.



uCertify provides quality study material to ensure candidates success. However if the candidate fails to pass in the first attempt than the company will refund back his money. For more information on money back policy go to: http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



About uCertify

uCertify started in 1996 with a mission to provide the best simulation practice tests for the certification exams of MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, SCJP and other significant certifications.



For detailed information about uCertify please visit: http://www.ucertify.com



