Wondershare PPT2Flash Professional 4 is out with great enhancements!

Shenzhen, GuangDong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Wondershare, the global award-winning provider of E-learning solutions, today released PPT2Flash Professional 4, an essential upgrade packaged with powerful new features.



PPT2Flash Professional is a popular interactive content authoring tool for end-users to quickly develop flash-based presentations and learning content with SCORM/AICC compliance. Winning millions of users worldwide since its first release, PPT2Flash Professional will work to improve popularity with great enhancements.



What’s new in PPT2Flash Professional 4



Support Customized Bullet Conversion

Support Rehearse Timings Conversion

Integrate with AICC/SCORM

Tailor a Template with Color Scheme

Customize Message and Label Text

Add Slide Search Feature

Include Multiple View Modes

Create interactive quizzes to enhance learning and collect valuable feedback



How to upgrade

For user who have purchased PPT2Flash Professional after Jan., 1st, 2007, they are entitled to get FREE upgrade at http://support.wondershare.com



Wondershare also offers a special upgrade price of $ 39.95 to users who have purchased PPT2Flash Professional before Jan.,1st, 2007 at http://www.sameshow.com/powerpoint-to-flash/upgrade-ppt2flash4.php





About Wondershare Software

Since its foundation in 2003, Wondershare Software has always been advancing its undertaking of developing powerful multimedia applications for individuals and companies to meet their various presentation needs. It spares no efforts to make its applications accessible to target users in the globe. Wondershare Software’s flagship software packages, including PPT2DVD and PPT2Flash, enable users without any specialized programming knowledge or technical skills to create inspiring video and Flash demonstration for web publishing, online education, business presentation and the like.



Visit http://www.wondersharw and unleash the power of high-impact communications with Wondershare.

