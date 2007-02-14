Likno Web Button Maker V2.0 Build #120 Has Been Released!

Athens, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Likno Web Button Maker is a user-friendly software for creating unique and professional custom 3D web buttons for your web pages and projects in just minutes. With this innovative software you can design and create an endless variety of stylish 3D website buttons with different effects, backgrounds, and text options by customizing their dimension, text, size, shadow, lighting, texture, shape and more. You can choose from a range of pre-defined shapes and styles of web buttons (plastic, metal, glass, stone, marble, etc) or simply customize your own buttons by applying a variety of different custom features and effects to them. Impress your web site visitors by adding unique navigation buttons to your html pages, or simply transform your projects by applying stylish 3D web buttons to them. Guide your users to the desired “click” by making attractive buttons with this 3D button generator.



Among the new features that have been added in version v2.0 build #120 are:



- Optimized mesh recreation algorithm

- Optimized 3D engine.

- v1.3 bug fixes.



The basic features of the program are:



•Setting the width and height of the web button.

•Setting the margins of the web button.

•Selecting the shape of the web button.

•Incorporating a background image or color to the web button.

•Setting and editing the reflection of the web button.

•Selecting texture for the web button.

•Adding lights to the web button and set their intensity.

•Adding shadow features to the web button.

•Adding and editing the web button shadow.

•Editing and adding text features and actions to the web button.

•Rollover Button Creation (Three-States: Normal, Mouse Over, Mouse Click).

•You may apply Copy-Paste values between the three-states.

•You may manually (mouse and keyboard) determine movement and resizing of button and its elements.

•Previewing the web buttons as they are being designed and customized.



Likno Web Button Maker v2.0 build #120 costs $35.00 for a single-user license and can be securely downloaded at http://www.likno.com/web-button-maker/download.html . The price also entitles you to priority based customer support.



About Likno Software

Likno Web Button Maker’s founding company, Likno Software, is a leading software development company that over the past years has managed to firmly establish itself in the international community of web developers as a leader in JavaScript/DHTML technology through its advanced software and services.



E-mail: support@likno.com

Product web site: http://www.likno.com/web-button-maker/

Corporate web site: http://www.likno.com

Examples available at: http://www.likno.com/web-button-maker/examples.html



Contact: Vicky Pallis, Marketing Associate

marketing@likno.com