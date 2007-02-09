Dr. Mani Announces 24 Hour Blogathon For CHD Awareness Campaign

Calcutta, West Bengal, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2007 --Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) are causing millions of children to die early deaths due to lack of surgery which can save their lives. This surgery costs only 2500 dollars in India but is out of bounds for thousands of poor parents who see their children suffer untold misery. Dr. Mani, a pediatric surgeon in India is pioneering an awareness campaign on the dangers of CHD and is trying to collect funds from generous people who can sponsor a part of this small expense. He will blog non-stop for 24 hours on the Valentine's day (February 14th) to bring this menace to the attention of the Internet marketing community.



"I set up a special web page (www.squidoo.com/chd-congenitalheartdefects/) to help in this awareness campaign and am trying to collect the good wishes from people around the world", said Arun Agrawal of www.RentABlogger.com.



The visitors can cheer the volunteers by signing the guest book and posting a message of encouragement to Dr. Mani and his supporters. "I am not collecting any money on this page and if anyone is interested to contribute funds to this great cause, they can do so directly at Dr. Mani's site, listed on this web page", added Arun.



Arun and other supporters are trying to utilize the tremendous power and social reach of the Web 2.0 phenomenon to spread the message to a large number of Internet visitors. "CHD is a killer problem but can be cured with timely operation of the patient. However the Internet community has to come forward and contribute by way of time and money so that this can be arrested", concluded Arun.

