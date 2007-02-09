MagicScore Music Software part of DG Software Releases MagicScore Maestro 5.0 + WEB Publishing

Lugansk, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2007 --Professional notation software for musical sites and portals, sheet music online shops, musical collectives sites, music school sites etc.



MagicScore Maestro 5 + WEB Publishing - professional music notation software with ability to publish "live" sheet music in Internet , offering the most advanced capabilities for working with music and provides you a possibility to imagine music piece as a whole by linking visual representation of the score in the Internet and its playback, and possibility to print the score immediately. This multiplies the effect and lifts the prestige and usabitlity of your site.. It lets you precisely tune up the notes' sounds and their timing features, process the effects and the dynamics. In this program, you may use both general and extended sets of musical symbols and as well create your own symbols, terms and chords for complex compositions with a peculiar or a non-standard grammatical solution. Special tools such as: virtual piano, virtual fingerboard for six and seven-string guitars, notes performance editor, real-time notes play-back editor and the navigator let you easily and efficiently record and work with both single pieces and large musical compositions.



Moreover, the program can read/write data to/from MIDI and save data in various formats, including graphic files (BMP, JPEG, GIF, WMF) that are easy to print out. Other helpful features include customized texts orientation options, notes volume and effect play-back calculations, and a capability to stop executing any operation any time.The program has been used extensively by amateur and professional musician and education institutions, and got excellent reviews for its simplicity and rich set of time-saving features. The program also supports Music XML format.



MagicScore Maestro - awarded by PC Magazine/RE BEST SOFT 2006!!!



MagicScore Maestro is distributed electronically over the Internet;

free demo version is available at http://www.musicaleditor.com for evaluation.



The price of a single copy is 117.27 US Dollars. Academic institutions are eligible for significant

discounts for all products.



DG Software is a small independent software developing company

specializing in music software products. The company has been

creating music software since 1998 and is widely recognized among

musicians for its MagicScore product line.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor's copy, want to

inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or

have a business proposal, please contact Dmitriy Golovanov at

press@musicaleditor.com



System Requirements:

* Operating system: Windows 95, 98, ME, 2000 or XP

* CPU Pentium 200

* RAM: 64 MB



Company Website: http://www.musicaleditor.com

Product Page: http://www.musicaleditor.com/index.php?name=detail_score_web_publishing

Screenshots: http://www.musicaleditor.com/winner/MainwAbout300.jpg

Download: http://www.musicaleditor.com/download/maestro5WEBPublishingdemo.zip

Boxshot: http://www.musicaleditor.com/screenshots/msmbox150.jpg

Buy Link: https://www.regnow.com/softsell/nph-softsell.cgi?items=8167-14,8167-19

