Fun Underwater Adventures in Search of Family Treasures

January 20th, 2007: DivoGames Ltd. has announced the unveiling of Kenny’s Adventure: Scuba in Aruba v.1.2. This game comes to life as Kenny, a fearless young man and an heir to his grandfather’s possessions, sets out on an underwater journey in search of an ancient family relic. Crowned with the Crystal of Destiny, this relic brought good luck to his grandfather. Sadly, it was stolen by pirates and broken into peaces, which are now buried underwater in different parts of the world. This is where you step in. Your mission is to help Kenny overcome all challenges, find all peaces and restore the relic.



The adventure unfolds among the incredibly wonderful underwater locals with coral reefs, ruins of an ancient city, and exotic sea flora. You will have plenty of time to enjoy the scenery going with your friend through sixty game levels in three diverse worlds. Along the way, you must collect different coins, gold, diamonds and other kinds of treasure that add to your score. And that’s not all. Don’t forget to collect four artifacts on each level. Once you have them all, the bathyscaphe will take you and Kenny to the next level. For all this walk-and-pick simplicity, your path won’t be an easy one as you will meet many dangerous creatures like hermit crabs, sea urchins, and octopuses. So, guide Kenny with caution because their sharp spines and strong tentacles can hurt him. In places where it’s impossible to walk, Kenny can swim. Jumping on a white jellyfish or on floating bubbles, Kenny can move up and reach for high places.



Pricing and Availability

Kenny’s Adventure: Scuba in Aruba v.1.20 runs under Microsoft Windows 98/Me/2000/XP and costs $19.95 (USD). Registered players will gain access to the unlocked gameplay, and ability to post their high scores online. Registration also entitles players to free lifetime technical support and free updates to new versions of the game. Additional information on the game, as well as its evaluation copy is available from http://www.divogames.com.



About DivoGames

DivoGames Ltd is an interactive entertainment developer that focuses on developing, publishing and distributing family-oriented games worldwide. The company was founded in 2001. Among its top games, there is AirStrike 3D, AirStrike II: Gulf Thunder, AstroAvenger. For more information, visit http://www.divogames.com.



Product page link: http://www.divogames.com/en/games/arcade/kenny/

Direct download link: http://www.divogames.com/games/kenny/kenny_adventure_demo.exe (8.5 Mb)

Web: http://www.divogames.com

