Everton Partners With WorldVitalRecords.com to Make Pedigree Files and Family Group Sheets Available Online at WorldVitalRecords.com

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Progenitors of the original contributors to the Everton pedigree files and family group collection, and the general public, will now have access at WorldVitalRecords.com to more than 150,000 pedigree files and family group sheets.



"We are pleased to house these records at WorldVitalRecords.com. Everton's family group sheets and pedigree files contain over 1,500,000 names, and a wealth of valuable family history research conducted over the past fifty years. This is original, interactive, community generated, genealogical research, and will be an extremely valuable addition to the WorldVitalRecords.com databases. Working with WorldVitalRecords.com has been very beneficial and rewarding for us," said Walter Fuller, President and Publisher, Everton Publishers.



In the very early 1980's, Everton Publishers was one of the few companies in the field that compiled genealogy data and made it available to the public. Between 1977 and 2000, they invited individuals from all over the world to submit family group sheets and pedigree files.



"These original forms have been preserved, digitized, indexed and are now available at World Vital Records. Granted, these are a secondary source, but the submitter's name, address, and date of submission is found on nearly every document. Loaded with clues to family relationships, you may find your ancestors among the 150,000+ documents now online," said Leland Meitzler, Managing Editor, Everton Publishers.



The Everton pedigree files and family group sheets contain more than 1.8 million records ranging from 1700 to 1930. These pedigree files and family group sheets are exclusive to WorldVitalRecords.com and are no longer available at Everton.



"This collection will serve as a foundation for our upcoming global pedigree chart product that will be released later this year," said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com. "These records and family group sheets add tremendous value to our site. There are informational tidbits that are intrinsically valuable on each page. The names are indexed, which allows for incredibly fast and easy searches."



The family group sheets contain records from all 50 states. Each record contains vital information such as birth, marriage, death, location, place, etc.



"The family group sheets are a significant contribution to our growing user generated content set. WorldVitalRecords.com will soon offer a service to allow subscribers to upload their own family history content, including pedigree files and family group sheets, to our site and merge them with existing pedigrees and collections," said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, WorldVitalRecords.com.



Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we've made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. WorldVitalRecords.com was founded by Paul Allen, who also founded Ancestry.com, one of the leading genealogy companies. WorldVitalRecords.com aims to be a top player in the genealogy industry and will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.



