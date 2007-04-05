Wondershare Launches Photo Collage Studio V2.0

Shenzhen, China-- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Wondershare Inc., a leading developer of digital photo editing, video editing and multimedia software, today released Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V2.0, a digital photo collage utility that assembles favorite photos into an artistic compilation and more powerful than its old versions.



Wondershare Photo Collage Studio has many powerful functions such as making great photo collages from attractive pre-built templates, decorating collages with more than 200 photo frames, special mask effects, and rich Cliparts, Wordarts or Text , saving each masterpiece as JPG, GIF, TIFF, PNG, BMP format and sharing it via e-mail, wallpaper or printing it with high quality.



Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V2.0 has a brand new interface, provides lots of beautifully designed collage layouts and refreshed the templates. You can create a new great collage so easy that you only need to drop in your photos. Though if you have a mind of being creative, you can customize collages with background picture, photo frames, Clip Arts, mask effects and font styles, etc. Also, it optimized the workflow, speeded up the photo disposing process and improved the function of editing photos. So you will surely enjoy more fun and innovative utility with the bran-new Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V2.0.



Pricing and Availability

Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V2.0 for Windows is available now at $29.95 http://www.photo-collage-software.com/index.html Upgrading is FREE for existing Photo Collage Studio users. At the same time, Wondershare run the special offers which make you save up to 35% here. http://www.photo-to-dvd.com/buy/photo-slideshow-bundle.html



About Wondershare Inc.

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. Wondershare Software is dedicated to be a professional digital software developer and provider in the area of graphics, and audio & video multimedia applications Software. Wondershare Colors your digital life. For further details, please visit us at our corporate web site: http://www.wondershare.com

