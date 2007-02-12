Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2007 --Red Dot and Adam Leemon aka “Adam the wine guy” from The Tasting Room with Tom Leykas 97.1 FM present OENOPHILIA- The love of wine at Red Dot Gallery & Bistro on March 15 , 7 pm to 9pm. $20. Are You a Wine Snob? Is the 2nd in a series of four wine tastings to be hosted at the new downtown contemporary art gallery. Red Dot is located at 118 W 5th Street (5th and Spring) Los Angeles. Hours are from 11 am -9 pm daily.



Wine tasting is a fun way to get to broaden your knowledge of fine wine and socialize in a contemporary art gallery. Learn how to recognize distinct flavors, regional differences and scents of wine and how to pair wine and food, while enjoying the fabulous art on exhibition in the gallery.



OENOPHILIA Schedule



• March 15, 2007: Are you a wine snob? (Or, Which wines work best with Hot Dogs?)

• April 19, 2007: Small Plates, explosive little tastes, and the wines that love them.

• May 17, 2007: Do you want a blindfold? Determine the expressive characteristics of wine: the origins, age, and grape varietals.



Each wine tasting event is from 7 pm – 9 pm and $20 per person.



Events at Red Dot help support exhibitions and programs for artists and emerging collectors.



Call 213.817.6002 or email julierico@yahoo.com for more information or reservations.



Space is limited.



Parking is available on the street or in nearby lots.



http://www.reddotartgallery.com

