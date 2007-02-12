Virtual Assistant Association Hosts Pat Lynch of WomensRadio for February 15 Teleseminar on Using Radio PR to Promote Business

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2007 --Every business owner knows public relations is necessary to promote their business. Yet, public relations wasn't exactly anyone's major in college, so to speak.



Besides, most are busy just handling the details of their business.



And then there are those snooty people in the media who make them feel like a pebble on the beach.



Many business owners aren't even sure what to do first or how much time and money to spend to get it done. They've heard that there's a way to get publicity for free, but that assumes they know something about publicity, PR and the media.



Where to start? Virtual Assistants, independent professionals and small business owners have an opportunity to learn the answer to that question in a one-hour teleseminar with Pat Lynch of WomensRadio, hosted by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce.



Pat Lynch started her own PR, advertising and marketing firm in Atlanta at the age of 25, and was the first women to do so in the South. Pat is going to share some:



practical advice on getting started methods of ramping up to be the media expert, and taking advantage of on-the-ground radio as well as the new Web world--Web radio and blogs, too!



No matter what level of media sophistication, Virtual Assistants and business owners will get something from this fast-paced trip to help them use radio PR to promote their businesses.



CALENDAR LISTING

What: “Using Radio PR to Promote Your Business”



Speaker: Pat Lynch, WomensRadio



Date: Thursday, February 15, 2007

Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Length: 1 hour

Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com/teleclass-registration.htm



About Pat Lynch, WomensRadio

During her 34 years in advertising, marketing and public relations, Pat was an innovator in the use of media. She began a media company for women in 1996. The first project was WomensRadio. In 2002, she launched WomensCalendar and WomensCalendar eNewsletter that reaches some half million women leaders each week.



In 2004, her company launched two new media services: Press Your Point, a powerful, yet inexpensive press release service; and AudioAcrobat, a unique and very easy-to-use audio recording and streaming service. In 2005, her company launched the all-new Women's Radio with it's "hub" of 30 minute-long programs.



Pat is a frequent speaker at women's events, not only about the use of media, but more importantly, about her favorite subject "Speaking Up."



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants build smarter, more successful businesses, and providing free tools and resources for business owners to connect with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants. For more information or to join, visit http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com

