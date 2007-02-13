A Brand New CNC Cutting Machine

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --oPetrol, a China-based supplier of cutting machines, announced it is offering a Portable CNC cutting machine to its Reference Program winners from all over the world.



The Reference Program, with the breath-taking low price offer and a limited quota set for each country, is aiming at establishing references global wide for the portable cutting machine, which is the first of its type in the market.



The quota set for the USA and Canada is one reference only for each state. Applicants who wish to join this Reference Program have to be quick to win the special offer. Applicants have to be end-users who will set up the machine in their own workshop.



The winners will enter a few simple obligations, such as to let their contact information published on the reference list; giving comment to people who might contact them; and so on.



The portable CNC cutting machine can cut complex plane figures designed with AutoCAD software. It looks very much alike a semi-automatic cutting trolley but with the same functions as those of the large-size CNC gantry cutting machines. With its USB port, the data transmission from a PC to the cutting machine is as easy as downloading photos from a digital camera.



The machine is compact and rational in design. It is light, small, ease to operate, supports both flame cutting torch and plasma cutters.



For more information, visit http://www.opetrol.com or call oPetrol headquarters in Beijing, China at 86-10-51290845.

