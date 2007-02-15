Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --Search computer documents similar to the query in their content (reducing the time spent on selecting keywords and browsing irrelevant documents)



Standard phrase text search only solves the problem of an adequate, fast information retrieval to a small degree. The time wasted on selecting keywords and browsing unnecessary documents from the list of results to a not-so-adequate of a query. Document retrieval implemented in SearchInform full text search engine lets you decrease your search session time to a minimum.



After receiving a more or less relevant document through a phrase or attribute search, with the help of SearchInform search engine you can get a list of documents truly similar to that one. This is possible not through the standard comparison of the words the document contains with the query ones, but rather by its meaning and content. This way the time you spend on document retrieval decreases: instead of a lengthy browsing through a list of not-always-relevant results and an additional keyword selection you can get the needed information in just a few minutes.



Main features of SearchInform 3.0:



- Phrase search with due consideration to stemming and thesaurus

- New SoftInform Search Technology of search for similar documents

- High indexing speed (from 15 to 30 Gb/hour),

- Index size of 15-25% from the actual size of the text data

- Query caching system

- Support of over 60 most popular text formats, Outlook & TheBat electronic messages, mp3 & avi tags, and logs of MSN and ICQ instant messaging programs

- Correct work with archives

- Universal data sources (indexing of DBMS)



About SearchInform Technologies

SearchInform Technologies was founded in 1995 and has been operating in the area of information technologies with special focus on information searching, storing and processing. The range of company’s products is quite large and encompasses from mass production of single user-oriented products to ready business solutions to be integrated into corporate systems. Owing to its extensive experience in various projects, the company offers its services on developing custom information systems of any complexity.



More information on our website:

http://www.searchinform.com/

