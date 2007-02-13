Give Back to the Community and Save Money on Equipment, Technology, Promotional Products, and Marketing Services at Benison International

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --Today, Benison International Group, the one-stop business consulting and office solutions source, announced its new website at http://www.benisoninternational.com. Now, you can quickly and cost-effectively obtain the appropriate equipment, technology, promotional products, financial consulting, and marketing services your business needs to succeed while giving back to the community.



“Due to customer demand over the past year, we’ve updated our website and added new services to help business owners find the appropriate office equipment, technology, unique promotional items, and other marketing and financial services they need at significant discounts,” says Michael Lara, Benison CEO. “Plus, 25% of all our revenue goes back into those in need in the local community through our BeniWish Program.”



Through Benison International Group, now you can:



• Save time and money purchasing the office equipment (software, hardware, furniture, products, and more) you need at significantly discounted prices;



• Increase awareness, empower your team and thank customers with unique promotional products using your brand image;



• Obtain financing and negotiate with key stakeholders to grow your business fast;



• Boost sales with a targeted, marketing strategy and customer service program;



• Avoid costly startup mistakes and manage business challenges to ensure long-term success;



• Be your own boss and enhance your lifestyle with a solid business plan and worldwide, franchise-development opportunities;



• Develop a unique brand and website that set you apart from the competition; and



• Support local charities through your purchase and the BeniWish Program!



For more information, please visit www.benisoninternational.com or call (305)347-5183.



About Benison International Group, LLC

Established in 1997 and located in the downtown financial district of Miami, FL, Benison International Group, LLC is the one-stop resource for office solutions and business consulting services. Our experienced management team provides expert guidance for everyday business challenges. We help customers find the appropriate equipment, technology, marketing, and financial solutions they need to achieve their strategic business goals quickly and cost-effectively. While maintaining high quality standards and discrete, personalized communications, we focus on each client's unique situation. Benison serves a wide variety of clients in industries ranging from Wall Street investment banking to construction. At the same time, we give 25% of all revenues back to the community through our BeniWish Foundation. For more information, please visit www.benisoninternational.com or call (305)347-5183.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@benisoninternational.com, (305)347-5183 ext. 3184.

